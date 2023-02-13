2023: Tinubu Opens Up Allegation Of Stockpiling New Naira Notes For Election Rigging

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu has addressed the allegation of stockpiling the new Naira notes for the purpose of election rigging.

NewsOnline reports that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has denied stockpiling new naira notes ahead of the presidential election.

This online newspaper understands that Bola Tinubu was reacting to an allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, alleging he was mopping up new naira notes for vote-buying.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mahmud Jega, Tinubu described the allegation as false.

A statement by Jega reads: “We are not surprised that the PDP made a volte-face to conjure a completely unfounded allegation against Tinubu.

“Having realized that Atiku’s selfish, uncaring position has generated popular anger and resentment against him, it came up with this absurd claim that our candidate is mopping up new currency notes.

We want to assure Nigerians that claim is utterly false.”

The statement said Tinubu was speaking for the voiceless in his campaigns by calling for the extension of the naira swap deadline.

