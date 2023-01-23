This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Tinubu May Pick A Few States In The North & South West But Won’t Have Enough To Win – Momodu

As Nigeria gears towards the 2023 presidential election, Dele Momudu, director of strategic communications for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, has said that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will not receive enough states in the North and South-West to win the presidential election.

According to Vanguard, Dele Momodu made these remarks in an interview on Monday in Abuja.

The PDP chieftain also described many polls that placed the PDP’s Atiku-Okowa presidential ticket in second place as a failure.

He went on to say that elitist polls had failed because of an overreliance on technology in a population that is highly illiterate.

Dele Momodu said, “Tinubu may choose a few states in the North and South West, but he will not have enough votes to win.

“A presidential candidate cannot win this election solely on votes cast outside of his home state.

“I have read many polls about the upcoming presidential election on February 25, 2023, with amusement, and I have come to the conclusion that the elitist polls have failed monumentally due to the excessive reliance on technology in a population that is largely illiterate.”

