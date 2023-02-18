This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Tinubu Is The Target Of Naira Redesign Policy – ADC’s Kachikwu

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu has alleged that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy was targeted at his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

According to Vanguard, the ADC standard bearer claimed that Nasir El Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, had now corroborated his rumors.

This assertion was made by Kachikwu at a press conference on Friday in Abuja. He claimed that in addition to the policy’s poor timing and implementation, Tinubu was the only person it was intended to affect.

While lamenting the difficulty the policy has caused, Kachikwu argued that the populace shouldn’t be harmed by the desperate attempts to bring the APC flag bearer down.

He claimed, “The redesign of the naira was badly timed, poorly executed, and only intended to damage Senator Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential Candidate.

“This has now been confirmed by Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai. I reiterate my warning that Nigeria shouldn’t descend into anarchy in its effort to derail Tinubu.

The fact that Nigerians have lost their lives, buildings have been damaged or destroyed, and millions of people are suffering because they are unable to access the naira is tragic.

“Millions of Nigerians work in the unorganized sector and receive daily cash payments ranging from N500 to N10,000.

“The majority of them reside in underbanked or unbanked areas of Nigeria, and they are currently bearing the brunt of this poorly thought-out policy.

“As leaders, do we lack conscience? How can we sleep at night knowing that Nigerians are standing in lines outside banks all night long to obtain N5000?

Poor Nigerians are responsible for the failures brought on by this recoloring.

Content created and supplied by: Golden2022 (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Target #Naira #Redesign #Policy #ADCs #Kachikwu2023: Tinubu Is The Target Of Naira Redesign Policy – ADC’s Kachikwu Publish on 2023-02-18 11:19:12