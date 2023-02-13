2023: Tinubu Is The Only Candidate Whose Base Is Shaking–Dele Momodu Predicts Outcome Of Lagos Vote

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dele Momodu, spokesman for the Presidential Election Council of the People’s Democratic Party, said the 2023 presidential election from Lagos State will not go to a specific candidate.According to him, the votes will be split between his PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar, All Progressives Congress (APC) leader Bola Tinubu, and Labor Party (LP) candidate Peter Obi.

Momodu stated that Lagos state is Tinubu’s political base, but that the base is trembling as his three presidential candidates in the lead split votes from Lagos. He appeared in an interview with Arise TV on Monday, saying ethnicity will still play a big role in the outcome of Nigeria’s February 25 presidential election.

According to him, Atiku would get the majority of votes from the northern regions, but both Tinubu and Obi would fight for the southern vote. “The two in the south will fight each other.” one in the southeast, one in the southwest. Atiku does not suffer from this kind of challenge.

