NEWS

2023: ‘ Tinubu is responsible for scarcity of new Naira notes, behaving like a messiah ‘- Atiku says

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 337 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo File: Tinubu (left) and Atiku (right)

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed his counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the scarcity of new Naira notes within the country.

Photo File: New Naira notes

He made this known through a statement released by Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan, the PDP Spokesperson of recent.

The statement partly reads: ” It is disgraceful that the Tinubu Campaign would be engaged in the activities that are responsible for the scarcity of the Naira, for which Nigerians are suffering untold distress, yet he mounts the soap box to create the impression that he is the champion of the people. It is also worrisome that the person claiming to be concerned about the plight of Nigerians is the one responsible for their woes and at the same time urging them towards insurrection. Nigerians are not unaware that Tinubu has bluntly refused to advise this administration on the negatives of its policies just because he wanted it to fail so that he can appear as a messiah”.

Enadex (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Peter Obi Is The Light, Says Lawal, Deploy More Money Agents—Osinbajo To Banks

3 mins ago

Reactions As PDP Chairman In Anambra Arrives Labour Party Meeting In Complete Peter Obi Regalia

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: ATinubu: Emefiele won’t release new Naira notes till March, arrest him now – Fani-Kayode, 2023: Wike ordered his loyalists, aides, Rivers LG chairmen to support Tinubu – Sekibo

19 mins ago

Peter Obi Reveals That The Only Way To Pull Nigerians Out Of Poverty Is To Leave Consumption

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button