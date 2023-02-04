2023: ‘ Tinubu is responsible for scarcity of new Naira notes, behaving like a messiah ‘- Atiku says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo File: Tinubu (left) and Atiku (right)

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed his counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the scarcity of new Naira notes within the country.

Photo File: New Naira notes

He made this known through a statement released by Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan, the PDP Spokesperson of recent.

The statement partly reads: ” It is disgraceful that the Tinubu Campaign would be engaged in the activities that are responsible for the scarcity of the Naira, for which Nigerians are suffering untold distress, yet he mounts the soap box to create the impression that he is the champion of the people. It is also worrisome that the person claiming to be concerned about the plight of Nigerians is the one responsible for their woes and at the same time urging them towards insurrection. Nigerians are not unaware that Tinubu has bluntly refused to advise this administration on the negatives of its policies just because he wanted it to fail so that he can appear as a messiah”.

