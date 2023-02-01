NEWS

2023: Tinubu Holds Anambra And Calabar Rally In One Day (Photos)

It will be of interest to you to note that the campaigns are gaining much momentum as several presidential candidates in the quest to market themselves keep traveling from state to state to convince Nigerians to vote for them in the forthcoming coming election. The presidential election in 2023 is just less than one month and a few weeks away, and it will be of interest to you to note that the campaigns will soon be underway. The likes of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Bola of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the Nigerian Nationalist Party (NNPP) have been travelling several states in Nigeria in an effort to win Nigerians.

It may be of interest to you to know that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), was in Anambra State for the campaign flag-off yesterday. The information was sourced from the Vanguard, the Daily Post, and other credible platforms. Peter Obi, who is from Anambra State and is a candidate for president on behalf of the Labour Party, was the target of some direct attacks made by Tinubu during the campaign.

Tinubu reportedly stated that “Peter Obi denied Jesus, and he will deny whatever he promises you.” Tinubu continued his journey that day to Calabar, where he was greeted by yet another enormous crowd that had been waiting for him. Earlier that day, Tinubu had given Peter Obi a taste of his ability to shut down operations in Anambra. Does this indicate that Tinubu has gained the upper hand in this game?

