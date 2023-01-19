NEWS

2023: ‘ Tinubu has stood by Buhari and Osinbajo, he deserves more of their support ‘- Group reveals

2023: 'Tinubu has stood by buhari and Osinbajo, he deserves more of their support' - Group reveals

Photo File: Tinubu

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has revealed that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was not getting enough support from President Muhammadu buhari alongside Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and other party stakeholders.

Photo File: buhari (left) and Osinbajo (right)

This was made known by Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the leader of the Forum while blaming Osinbajo of keeping malice with Tinubu and further advising the Former Lagos State Governor not to put his trust on some party stakeholders.

In brief, he said: ” It is very unfortunate that in recent times things had not been going well. However, Tinubu does not deserve what he’ is getting from Osinbajo and buhari; no matter how bad it is, he has paid his dues and had stood by them. He deserves better than the support they are giving to him. If they are truly with him, they should demonstrate it and if they are not, they should openly come out and say so. In 2006, when Obasanjo was in power, we could see his body language on how he worked day and night to stand by Yar’ Adua”.

