2023: Tinubu Has No Serious Rival, His Combination With Shettima Makes Him Ahead Of Others-Olayisade

Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has no serious rival, according to Prince Akintade Olayisade, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the coordinator of the Grassroots Independent Campaign Council for Tinubu/Shetima in Ekiti State. He also claims that the alliance between Tinubu, Shettima, and President Muhammadu Buhari is too powerful for any aspirant to overcome.

To the Nation paper’s question, “many people believe the presidential contest is a four-horse race,” he made this statement. What do you think?

Akintade Olayisade, the prince, put it bluntly: “Four aspirants are the top competitors, but that is where it ends.” Even in the face of treachery intended to remove Asiwaju as the APC’s presidential nominee, his momentum has been unstoppable since he first appeared.

When put together, “Tinubu from the Southwest, Senator Kashim Shettima from the Northeast, and President Muhammadu Buhari’s influence in the Northwest is too lethal for any contenders to manage in the 2019 election,” according to one political analyst.

