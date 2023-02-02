NEWS

2023: ‘ Tinubu has been criticizing Buhari, distancing himself from APC failure ‘- Atiku discloses

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned his counterpart from the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for separating himself from the failure of the ruling party.

He recently disclosed this through a statement released by Mr. Phrank Shaibu, his Special Assistant on Public Communication while reacting to the comment made by Tinubu that the present administration moved the exchange rate from Two Hundred Naira (N200) to Eight Hundred Naira (N800).

The statement reads: ” Tinubu has been blaming buhari, trying to free himself from the failures of the APC which he had vigorously defended in the last eight years. It is funny that Tinubu who proudly held the position of National leader of the party for the last eight years, could throw the President under the bus because of his failed and desperate quest for power”.

