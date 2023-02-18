2023: Tinubu Has Abandoned Folarin, He’s Praising PDP’s Achievement In Ibadan – APC Chieftain

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the 70-year-old presidential candidate of the All Peoples Congress, has come under fire from Chief Jumoke Akinjide of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State, who calls him selfish and indifferent to the condition of Nigerians.

According to the former Federal Capital Territory Minister, Tinubu is solely concerned with advancing his agenda and is not concerned with the suffering of Nigerians.

Akinjide made this statement on Saturday while appearing on the Temitayo Oyeladun-hosted Lagelu FM 96.7 program “Bose n lo,” which the PUNCH was listening to online.

Regarding Tinubu’s visit to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Akinjide stated that the visit is evidence that the APC presidential candidate has turned his back on Sen. Teslim Folarin, who is his party’s nominee for governor in the state.

That, according to Akinjide, is evidence that Tinubu has covertly backed the PDP candidate while supporting the candidate of his own party.

She also bemoaned Tinubu’s rejection of the Olubadan-in-Council, who had waited all day to receive him.

SOURCE: The Punch

