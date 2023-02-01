2023: Tinubu Fires Shots At Obi, Holds Anambra And Calabar Rally In One Day (Photos)

As the 2023 presidential election is just less than one month and a few weeks, it will interest you to note that the campaigns are gaining much momentum as several presidential candidates in the quest to market themselves keep traveling from state to state to convince Nigerians to vote for them in the forthcoming coming election. The likes of Peter Obi of the LP, Bola of Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP have been touring different states in Nigeria to woo Nigerians.

According to information sourced from Vanguard, Daily Post, and other reliable platforms, it will interest you to note that the APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in Anambra State for the campaign flag-off. During the campaign, Tinubu took some direct shots at Peter Obi, who is from Anambra State and running for president under the Labour Party.

Tinubu said, “Peter Obi denied Jesus, he will deny everything he promises you.” After giving Peter Obi a taste of his shutting down of Anambra, Tinubu proceeded to Calabar the same day and was met by another monstrous crowd waiting for him. Does this mean that Tinubu is winning this game?

