2023: Tinubu Cannot Get 10% In Zamfara And Sokoto – Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party, said on Saturday that senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, cannot receive 10% of the vote in Zamfara and Sokoto State.

Dele Momodu made this statement during an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune on Saturday, during which he assessed the chances of the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming election.

Dele Momodu, who made this remark, noted that the North has historically been renowned for supporting any northern presidential candidate in any presidential election, adding that buhari took advantage of this advantage six times when he ran for the office of president.

While still attempting to convince the interviewer, Dele Momodu stated that Kashim Shettima, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s running partner, is from Kanuri and that Kanuris are a minority in the Northeast. He also asserted that Kashim Shettima is a Southern candidate’s running mate, claiming that Northerners cannot support a number two in the contest.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu is widely regarded as the favourite contender to win this year’s presidential election, owing to enormous support from Nigerians who believe he will reproduce his success as governor of Lagos for eight years as Nigerian president.

