2023: Tinubu Campaign in Anambra State, Criticizes Atiku ( Video)

As the 2023 presidential election is just less than one month and a few weeks, it will interest you to note that the campaigns are gaining much momentum as several presidential candidates in the quest to market themselves keep traveling from state to state to convince Nigerians to vote for them in the forthcoming coming election. The likes of Peter Obi of the LP, Bola of Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP have been touring different states in Nigeria to woo Nigerians.

According to information sourced from Vanguard, Daily Post, and other reliable platforms, it will interest you to note that the APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in Anambra State for the campaign flag-off. He was received by the Party Stalwarts and supporters in the State. Bola Tinubu has remained optimistic that he will emerge winner of the presidential election in February.

See video

It will interest you to note that during the campaign, Tinubu lambasted his opponent, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP. He said, “When you hear Atiku use the word Walahi Talahi, you know what is in his heart? Na lie I lie. Anytime you hear Atiku say Walahi Talahi, just reply him say Na lie you lie.”

Content created and supplied by: Kingscommunications (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Campaign #Anambra #State #Criticizes #Atiku #Video2023: Tinubu Campaign in Anambra State, Criticizes Atiku ( Video) Publish on 2023-02-01 06:18:53