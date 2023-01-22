This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Tinubu Campaign Director Resigns

A director in the campaign team of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, Naja’atu Muhammad, has resigned.

Until her resignation, the 67-year-old Naja’atu was the Director of Civil Society in the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the ruling party.

Her resignation comes barely one month before the presidential election.

In her resignation letter dated January 21, 2023, and addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, she noted that the deplorable state of affairs in the nation at present requires that she continues championing the struggle to better the nation with a clear conscience, adding that recent developments in the nation’s democratic space have made it impossible for her to continue participating in party politics.

She wrote:

“The challenges that Nigeria faces today require me to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience as I remain absolutely loyal to Nigeria.”

According to her, she decided to leave the scene because her values and beliefs no longer align with party politics.

She said that party platforms have no ideological differences, describing that as mere “robes that politicians wear to serve their personal needs and interests.”

She continued:

“I am committed to supporting individuals that are truly interested in addressing the root causes of our challenges. To remain true to such commitments, one must be willing to take bold and decisive steps.

Naja’atu averred that the problems confronting the nation require the consolidated efforts of competent and patriotic leadership across every level of governance.

She charged Nigerians to be mindful of the consequences of their decisions and their choices in the forthcoming elections.

Source: The Punch newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Ifyafrica (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Campaign #Director #Resigns2023: Tinubu Campaign Director Resigns Publish on 2023-01-22 05:53:11