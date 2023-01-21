2023: Tinubu Campaign Director Resigns Weeks To Elections

Director Naja’atu Muhammad has left Bola Tinubu’s presidential campaign team. She served as the All Progressives Congress’s presidential campaign council’s director of civil society.

The resignation of Naja’atu, who is 67 years old, comes one month before the presidential election. She wrote a letter of resignation on Saturday that was addressed to Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC, and in which she also lamented the status of the country.

She claimed that current political and democratic changes made it impossible for her to continue taking part in party politics. Naja’atu declared, “I remain utterly dedicated to Nigeria and the difficulties that Nigeria faces today demand that I continue leading the fight for a better country with a clear conscience.

She claimed that after realising that her ideals and ideas were no longer in line with party politics, she departed the area. Party platforms, according to Naja’atu, are “robes that politicians wear to fulfill their personal demands and interests” and have no discernible ideological distinctions. “I have made a commitment to helping people who are genuinely interested in finding solutions to our problems. One must be willing to make bold, clear decisions in order to uphold such commitments, she continued.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Words (via 50minds

News )

