Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Thugs Attack Labour Party Supporters in Lagos State on Saturday

Some supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have alleged attacks by hoodlums in Lagos State as the standard bearer holds his final campaign rally in the state on Saturday.

The Labour Party (LP) supporters were reportedly attacked around Jakande and TBS areas of the state.

The development is coming on the heels of Obi/Datti mega rally currently taking place at the Tafawa Belewa Square, TBS, Lagos.

According to reports, the supporters were attacked with machetes and other things as they were making their way to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), where the rally was to take place.

The victims said that, “The suspects gave machete cuts on persons, broke their vehicle, snatched their phones and other items for allegedly wearing clothes carrying the LP logo.

However, Dr Aliyu Tanko said that, “the ObiDent Movement is under attack in Lagos, they are stopping our people from coming to the TBS rally.

“Nothing can stop a movement whose time has come. Security operatives take note. We keep moving Obidently and Yusfully.”

Another tweeter, @anthonyabakporo, said it was sad to see that some thugs were attacking Obidients.

“They just did at Jakande but we were able to get them to TBS, They are receiving treatment. Please signal us if you experience any difficulties. Don’t let notting (sic) stop you! Be here!,” he added.

