2023: Those Who Have Destroyed Nigeria Must Be Shown The Way Out – Peter Obi

Peter Obi has articulated before the February 25th authority the political choice that individuals who brought Nigeria into its continuous situation ought to be shown the leave plan because of the studies.

The authority competitor for the labor party made his declaration through his checked Facebook handle while he gave a report on his central goal rally that ought to have been held in Kano state. He said that the inspiration driving the mission rally was to continue with the message of his order’s public improvement to save Nigeria.

He then added that individuals who purportedly destroyed the country ought to be shown the exit from the structure in the looming political choice. It will in general be seen that Peter Obi had blended reactions on various electronic diversion stages, as photos from his central goal rallies in a couple of northern states showed the mammoth gathering that went to the event.

This is coming days, months after the past administrative head of Anambra State was scolded for not having the adequate development to win the authority’s political choice in 2023. Do you guess Peter Obi’s undertakings can make him emerge fruitful on February 25?

