2023: They Are Jokers- Omisore Iyiola Reacts After LP Asked The Court For A Rerun Of The Election

THE National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has reacted after the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi asked the Court for a rerun of the presidential election. According to him, There will not be a rerun for the presidential election because it was a clear victory.

He made this statement during an interview with Channel Television, where he criticized the Labour Party for misleading their followers through the use of false court proceedings.

In his own words, Iyiola Omisore said “The person who came third in the election has expressed their intention to pursue a rerun. However, it is uncertain whether the court will grant a rerun”. Senator Iyiola Omisore criticized the Labour Party for assuming the role of the tribunal and making judgments about the outcome.

He emphasized that there should not be a rerun because the election result was a clear and decisive victory. He also highlighted the significance of the Labour Party’s victory over Bola Tinubu in Lagos, seeing it as a testament to democracy, the impartiality of the party, and the reasons behind the APC’s widespread success.

Source: Vanguard paper

