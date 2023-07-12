NEWS

2023: They Are Jokers- Omisore Iyiola Reacts After LP Asked The Court For A Rerun Of The Election

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 382 1 minute read

THE National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has reacted after the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi asked the Court for a rerun of the presidential election. According to him, There will not be a rerun for the presidential election because it was a clear victory.

He made this statement during an interview with Channel Television, where he criticized the Labour Party for misleading their followers through the use of false court proceedings.

In his own words, Iyiola Omisore said “The person who came third in the election has expressed their intention to pursue a rerun. However, it is uncertain whether the court will grant a rerun”. Senator Iyiola Omisore criticized the Labour Party for assuming the role of the tribunal and making judgments about the outcome.

He emphasized that there should not be a rerun because the election result was a clear and decisive victory. He also highlighted the significance of the Labour Party’s victory over Bola Tinubu in Lagos, seeing it as a testament to democracy, the impartiality of the party, and the reasons behind the APC’s widespread success.

Source: Vanguard paper

StepDee (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 382 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Subsidy Removal: Reactions As Tinubu Calls For Patience, Promises To Roll Out Palliatives

4 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Promises To Roll Out Palliatives, Veteran Nollywood Actress Cynthia Okereke Is Dead

6 mins ago

Oby Ezekwesili Reacts After EU Said That Public Confidence And Trust In INEC Were Severely Damaged

17 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Wike is preparing to contest in 2027 election – Tonye Cole alleges; Osinbajo bags new international appointment

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button