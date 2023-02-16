2023: There’ll be crisis if Peter Obi, Tinubu lose – Primate Ayodele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Primate Elijah Ayodele, General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, the outcome of the 2018 presidential election will determine whether or not there is a crisis.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, if Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party did not win the election, Primate Ayodele prophesied a national crisis.

However, when speaking to journalists in Lagos on Wednesday, February 15, the religious leader denied rumors of a possible coup in the nation.

Ayodele’s statement comes just days after Femi Fani-Kayode, an APC leader, warned that some politicians were collaborating with the military to topple a civilian government.

Fani-Kayode has charged Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, with secretly collaborating with the military to overthrow the democratically elected government. Both the military and Atiku have refuted this charge.

In contrast, Primate Ayodele declared that “there would not be a coup,” but that “if Obi loses this election, there will be a problem; if Tinubu loses this election, there will be a crisis.”

According to additional information revealed by the Man of God, the electoral umpire would face God’s wrath if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the election incorrectly.

According to a recent report on the Nigerian presidential election of 2023, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC would win in February.

The possibility of a second round of voting in the presidential election was suggested in research published on February 1 by Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research.

Fitch stated that the institute anticipates domestic unrest as a result of the election results because the APC’s Tinubu, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP are thought to be the three main contenders.

The All Progressives Congress candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the highest chance of winning Nigeria’s presidential election in February 2023, according to the survey.

The article went on to say that if Tinubu won, the Christian-Muslim presidential alternate would end, causing additional social strife among Nigerians.

In reaction to Obi’s surging popularity, Fitch predicted that the 2023 presidential election would feature a three-horse contest for the first time since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, which would differ from the current struggle between the APC and the PDP.

According to the analysis, the APC will benefit the most from the North’s demographic dominance due to Nigeria’s Muslim majority.

