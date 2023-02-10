2023: ‘ There would be trouble if Tinubu is denied victory ‘, Fani Kayode to Afenifere leader

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo File: Fani Kayode

Nigerian lawyer and Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Femi Fani Kayode has revealed that there would be crisis if Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of APC emerges as the winner of the forthcoming 2023 polls but is denied of his victory.

Photo File: Tinubu

He made this known through his official Twitter page while reacting to comments made by Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Afenifere Group that there would be problem if Mr. Peter Obi CON of the Labour Party does not win the presidential election.

He said: ” Baba mi, the only thing that would provoke a crisis is if after Tinubu wins, someone attempts to annul or deny him his mandate. Such an act would result in not just a crisis but a monumental & raging conflagration”.

Source: Daily Post

What do you think about this? Share your opinion

Enadex (

)