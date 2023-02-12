This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: There Is No G5, What We Have Now Is One G – Rivers Presidential Campaign Council Mocks Wike

According to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, the G5 group has disintegrated and Governor Nyesom Wike is now acting alone.

Leloonu Nwibubasa, the council’s spokesman, said.

Nwibubasa asserts that there will never be another G5 and that Wike is merely playing mind games by maintaining the existence of any integrity group or G5.

It should be reminded that the G5, popularly known as the Integrity Group, consists of Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, and Nyesom Wike of the Rivers and Abia, respectively.

The disgruntled governors have been at odds with the PDP’s national leadership and have threatened to boycott the party’s presidential nominee, Atiku Abubakar, unless Iyorchia Ayu steps down from his role as the party’s national chairman and is replaced with a person from the south.

The Rivers State PDP presidential campaign spokesperson, however, said in a recent interview with Punch that Wike has been abandoned by all other Governors and is now on his own.

The Governors and other integrity group leaders, according to Nwibubasa, are currently back in the PDP’s mainstream and supporting Atiku.

“I have said this before and I will say it again; there is no G-5,” he remarked. Right now, we just have one G.

“The G-5 is a psychological game, as Governor Wike regularly mentions. He wants to maintain the impression that the so-called G-5 or Integrity Group is behind him.

“You are aware that one of the group’s leaders was Jonah Jang, a former governor of Plateau State. Jonah Jang is currently employed by Atiku Abubakar. That Plateau will vote five over five has been stated quite clearly by him.

As of right now, his fellow governors are urging people to support Atiku Abubakar throughout their campaigns in their respective states.

Have you heard them advocating for any other candidate but Atiku Abubakar in Abia or Enugu State? Go and investigate. Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom stated that “my choice would have been for the people to vote for Peter Obi if I were not a member of the PDP,” but you won’t even hear that statement there.

It’s a mind trick when Wike keeps stating, “I have the G-5.” I want the public to understand without a doubt that there is no G-5. We only have one G.

Nwibubasa stated that the G5 has crashed when further asked if Atiku would not pacify the G5 Governors to improve his chances in the 2023 elections.

He did, however, add that Atiku is reaching out to the party’s disgruntled members.

There is no Integrity Group, as I already stated. Jonah Jang is back with us, and the G-5 has fallen. So many other members of the Integrity Group and the G-5, who were formerly mocked, have returned to society. We therefore don’t envisage a scenario in which a house that isn’t standing will now stand against the majority of the party and hinder our chances of winning the election.

Content created and supplied by: Ganandaji (via 50minds

News )

#Rivers #Presidential #Campaign #Council #Mocks #Wike2023: There Is No G5, What We Have Now Is One G – Rivers Presidential Campaign Council Mocks Wike Publish on 2023-02-12 18:38:07