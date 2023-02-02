This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: The Youths Tinubu Claimed He Employed While In Power Are Now Conductors In Lagos—Atiku’s camp

According to Daily Post News reports, it was gathered that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said his counterpart from the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, was trying to distance himself from the failures of President Muhammadu buhari’s government.

Atiku further claimed that Tinubu is trying to prove his innocence under buhari’s tyranny rule after vouching a strong support for APC in 2015.

According to reports, it was also gathered that the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar disclosed this through his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

According to one of his statements, Atiku Abubakar also said that “After bringing a party full of cruel men to injure Nigeria in 2015, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is now trying to distance himself from the obvious mistakes and faults in buhari’s administration.”

“Moreso, Tinubu is not good for a president because his past records in Lagos as a governor are nothing to write about.” “The youths Tinubu claimed he employed while in power are now conductors in Lagos.”

“This is because he knows how to tell a convincing lie without any fear.” “I therefore urge Nigerians not to fall for his wiles again.” “However, a vote for Atiku Abubakar will liberate the masses and make our beloved country, Nigeria, a better nation once again.” He said

