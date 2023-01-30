2023: The SW Has Supported Asiwaju, & They Should Be Able To Gather At Least 20M Votes For Him—APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Vanguard reports, it was reported that an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Lagos State, Mr. Tunji Bello, has urged the youths in the southwest to be relentless in their mobilization of votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, in the upcoming 2023 presidential election.

It was also gathered according to reports that the APC Chieftain, Tunji Bello, disclosed this during the aegis of the South-West Youth Coordinators Mandates Meeting, in honor of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, held at Ikeja, the capital of Lagos State.

According to one of His statements, Tunji Bello also said that “from the year 1989 till this moment, Ahmed Tinubu has been trying hard in order to make sure that Nigeria becomes united and remains a better country.”

“Tinubu also remains the most qualified and most capable among other candidates to rule Nigeria, so we can have the expected good result we want.”

“The Southwest (SW) has supported Asiwaju, and they should be able to gather at least 20 million votes for him.”

“Moreover, even the other geopolitical zones in Nigeria have accepted him with their loving hands, and it is certain that Tinubu will also pull massive votes in all geopolitical zones in Nigeria apart from the Southwest.” He said

