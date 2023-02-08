2023: The Response We Have On The Ground Supersedes The Support We Get on Social Media—Datti Ahmed

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has come out to confirm that the support and response his principal and presidential candidate of the LP, Peter Obi, has gotten from people in reality supersedes that which he gets on social media.

He made this known on Tuesday, February 7, when he was asked during an interview with Channels Television to talk about the development of the Labour Party so far in their campaign rallies against the forthcoming elections.

According to Yusuf Datti, “Our campaign is going very well; it has been super; the response we have on the ground has superseded our expectations from the social media supporters, especially when we went to campaign in the north, because what we saw in the north when we started in Kaduna was completely what our opponents did not expect, the turnout was impressive and massive.” You could see how our success unsettled the two other parties that are struggling for the second position.”

Video Credit: Channels Television (0:00—2:00)

Content created and supplied by: Dhanielblog (via 50minds

News )

