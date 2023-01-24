NEWS

2023: The PDP Had Planted Najatu Muhammed In Our Midst In Order To Thwart Our Strategies—Tinubu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 352 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Daily Post reports, it was reported that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that Najatu Muhammad was sacked from her position as his campaign’s director of civil society organizations.

He also added that Najatu Muhammad was sacked due to her acts of incompetence and conspiracy with the opposition party.

Recall that Najatu Muhammad had recently said that APC presidential candidate Ahmed Tinubu is physically and mentally unfit to be the next president, adding that he has nothing to offer the Northerners.

However, while reacting to her statement, Tinubu said that Najatu Muhammad was planted to leak sensitive information to the opposition.

According to one of his statements, Ahmed Tinubu also said that “the PDP had planted Najatu Muhammad in our midst so as to thwart our strategies.”

“Moreover, Najatu Muhammad didn’t resign honorably as she claimed; she was sacked because she was unfit to serve in the first place and it was also discovered that she was a mole.” She said

Source: Daily Post

Sagacious102 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 352 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Atiku’s Mega Rally At The Stephen Keshi Stadium Pulls Mammoth Crowd

4 mins ago

Ebonyi APC chairman, ex-council boss arrested over killings

6 mins ago

Primate Ayodele Forsees Death Of Prominent Unhealthy Candidate in 2023 Election –

14 mins ago

We Have Asked Court To Disqualify Bola Ahmed Tinubu – PDP Presidential Spokesperson

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button