2023: The PDP Had Planted Najatu Muhammed In Our Midst In Order To Thwart Our Strategies—Tinubu

According to Daily Post reports, it was reported that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that Najatu Muhammad was sacked from her position as his campaign’s director of civil society organizations.

He also added that Najatu Muhammad was sacked due to her acts of incompetence and conspiracy with the opposition party.

Recall that Najatu Muhammad had recently said that APC presidential candidate Ahmed Tinubu is physically and mentally unfit to be the next president, adding that he has nothing to offer the Northerners.

However, while reacting to her statement, Tinubu said that Najatu Muhammad was planted to leak sensitive information to the opposition.

According to one of his statements, Ahmed Tinubu also said that “the PDP had planted Najatu Muhammad in our midst so as to thwart our strategies.”

“Moreover, Najatu Muhammad didn’t resign honorably as she claimed; she was sacked because she was unfit to serve in the first place and it was also discovered that she was a mole.” She said

