2023: ‘ The only chance Obi have to win this election is to merge with NNPP ‘, Kwankwaso says

Photo File: Kwankwaso (left) and Obi (right)

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has revealed that the only chance through which Mr. Peter Obi CON, his counterpart from the Labour Party (LP) could win the forthcoming presidential election was to merge with his political party.

He made this known during a programme anchored in CHANNELS TELEVISION of recent while reacting to the outcome of pre – election polls conducted by several organizations.

The Former Kano State Governor said: ” You see, I can tell you and I have said it here on this chair when we were about to come together. I said it that the only opportunity Labour Party had was for us to come together”.

Recall that some political stakeholders had earlier advised both parties to merge so as to defeat their other two major contenders, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election.

Content created and supplied by: Enadex (via 50minds

News )

#chance #Obi #win #election #merge #NNPP #Kwankwaso2023: ‘ The only chance Obi have to win this election is to merge with NNPP ‘, Kwankwaso says Publish on 2023-02-11 05:53:06