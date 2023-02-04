2023: “The Northerners Will Not Vote For Tinubu ”—Ayo Adebanjo Reveals.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ayo Adebanjo who happens to be the leader of the pan socio political Yoruba group, has recently made a statement about the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Through a recent publication made by The Punch papers, Ayo Adebanjo urged people who were familiar with the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to tell him that many people in the Northern part of Nigeria were not going to cast their votes for him as he reacted vigorously to Tinubu’s Presidential ambition.

In his words, “All those that know Tinubu should tell him, I have always told him and I will tell him again, the northerners will not vote for him. He (Tinubu) should come back home now because when they finally defeat him, he won’t have the courage to come back home again”.

Many people who saw this were amazed by what he said as they reacted vigorously to the post, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what he said.

