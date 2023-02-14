2023: The Northerners Are My People And I Have Good Plans For Them—Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Punch reports, it was reported that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said his target as president would be to continue with oil exploration in Gombe State for the benefit of the region and the country.

It was further gathered, according to reports, that Tinubu disclosed this at the palace of the Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar III, when the presidential campaign council visited to canvass for the monarch’s support.

According to one of his statements, Tinubu also said that “The Northerners are my people, and I have good plans for them.” “Nothing can affect the love I have for them.” “I have lots of good programs prepared for them once I become president.” “I will ensure the prosperity of Gombe as a state.”

“I will continue with oil exploration for the benefit of the North and Nigeria in general.” He said

