2023: The Northern Elders Forum(NEF) Opens Up On The ‘Support’ Of Obi-Datti Movement.-Report.

Barely 7 days to the presidential elections in 2023, the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, on Saturday said the group would not be pressured to support the candidacy of Peter Obi-Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

NIGERIA POLITICS reports that Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, is the presidential flag bearer of the Labor Party. Datti Baba-Ahmed, a former senator, is the younger brother of the NEF spokesperson.

While many Nigerian commentators have expressed their disappointment with the two main political parties that have ruled the nation for a combined 24 years, Labor Party candidates are seen as leaders who can do better than the two main political parties: the All Progressives Congress (APC). ) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Groups such as the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) and Afenifere have endorsed Obi as their preferred candidate for the February 25 presidential election, but the NEF chose to sit on the fence. Baba-Ahmed defended his decision.

I tolerate demands that the NEF or I support Obi-Datti or declare our position now. I understand that people think we have some influence. However, we owe no one our loyalty on demand, nor will we choose what others insist upon. the exercise of choice offends some people, too bad

