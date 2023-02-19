2023: The North Is In Full Support Of Peter Obi & That Is The Truth- Prof Uzodinma Nwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, The President of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Prof Uzodinma Nwala in an interview has said that the North is in full support of Peter Obi and that is the truth, adding that the Northerners too desire a change. He also lament that Obi’s major competitors are afraid that he will disgrace them at the poll

Speaking during an interactive session with Sun paper, Uzodinma Nwala said The North is in full support of Peter Obi, that is the truth. Obi is fully accepted in the North. Though some of them don’t like him but the Northern youths now know that it is time to shift base and you can no longer deceive them by using religion or ethnic sentiments.

Source: Extracted From The Sun paper





