2023: The Mandate Belongs To All Of You And Your Sacrifices Will Never Be In Vain- LP Lawmakers

Two members of the House of Representatives from Enugu State representing the Labour Party (LP), have expressed their willingness to participate in a bipartisan approach that will benefit their constituents and the nation as a whole.

They have also reassured the people who voted for them in the recent general election that their support will be well-represented and not disregarded. According to them, the mandate belongs to all of you, and your sacrifices will never be in vain

The lawmakers made their remarks during distinct post-inauguration thanksgiving and reception events organized by their respective constituencies

Chimaobi Atu, the representative of Enugu North/South Constituency, emphasized that the mandate given to him is a shared responsibility among all constituents. He assured them that their sacrifices and support would not go to waste. He emphasized that his commitment to the people is not just a political statement but a solemn promise made before their creator.

Atu further stated his intention to collaborate closely with the new House leadership to fulfill their collective goals.

Source: The Nation paper

