2023: The Mandate Belongs To All Of You And Your Sacrifices Will Never Be In Vain – LP Lawmakers

During separate post-inauguration thanksgiving and reception events organized by their respective constituencies, the lawmakers made these statements. Chimaobi Atu, the representative of Enugu North/South Constituency, stressed the collective responsibility of the mandate given to him by the constituents. He conveyed his assurance that the sacrifices and support offered by the people would be respected and valued.

In separate events organized by their respective constituencies to express gratitude and celebrate their inauguration, the lawmakers emphasized their readiness to work together with members from different political parties to achieve common goals. They aimed to bring about significant developments that would improve the lives of their constituents and contribute to the overall progress of the nation. The representatives acknowledged that the mandate they received was a result of the people’s trust, and they intended to honor it by tirelessly advocating for their constituents’ interests.

