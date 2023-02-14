2023: The kind of candidate Nigerians should vote for according to Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Days before the general elections, the Northern Elders Forum spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has come forward to announce his preferred choice of a presidential candidate as the race for the presidency continues to heat up and all efforts are focused on the upcoming general elections.

In a statement made on Tuesday, February 14, by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed and obtained by Channels Television during an interview session titled “The 2023 Verdict,” Hakeem Ahmed stated that his preferred candidate is someone who has the physical and mental ability to lead Nigeria and who is not a racial or religious bigot.

He said, “I encourage citizens to vote for a candidate who is not based on religious or ethnic principles, one that has the physical attributes that can lead the nation. I will advise you to vote for the candidate who demonstrates honesty because we need a man of integrity; also, choose a candidate who you believe understands your position as a citizen. A candidate who possesses the aforementioned attributes will be able to fulfill Nigerians’ yearning to save the country”.

Content created and supplied by: KINGSIFY (via 50minds

News )

