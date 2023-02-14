2023: The Igbos Are My Kinsmen; The Hausas Are My People; And The Yoruba Are My Relatives—Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Nigerian Tribune reports, it was reported that APC presidential candidate Ahmed Bola Tinubu has promised to continue the developmental programs of APC if elected the next President of the country.

Tinubu

According to reports, it was also gathered that Tinubu disclosed this while he was addressing the party members and people of Imo State on Tuesday during his campaign rally in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

He also claimed that he would maintain the momentum of President Muhammadu Buhari in the state, adding that he would develop the education sector in the state and also provide numerous infrastructural facilities for the residents of the state.

According to one of his statements, Tinubu also said that “I have come to bring peace and tranquility to Imo State and the whole of Nigeria at large.” “I have come to bridge the gap among the Igbos, Yorubas, and Hausa and make them all united.” “The Igbos are my kinsmen; the Hausas are my people; and the Yoruba are my relatives.”

“Therefore, I will ensure equality in my administration, and Nigerians will enjoy my good plans to the fullest.” He said

