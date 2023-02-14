2023: The Igbos Are My Kinsmen, The Hausas Are My People, And The Yoruba Are My Relatives—Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reports from the Nigerian Tribune , Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, vowed to implement the party’s developmental goals if chosen as the country’s next leader.

According to several sources, Tinubu made this declaration on Tuesday while addressing party members and citizens of Imo State at a meeting in the state’s capital, Owerri.

Additionally, he declared that he would maintain President Muhammadu Buhari’s momentum in the state, promising to improve the educational sector and provide a wide range of infrastructure amenities for the local populace.

I have come to bring peace and calm to Imo State and the entire Nigeria, Tinubu is quoted as saying in one of his speeches. I’m here to overcome cultural barriers between the Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa peoples. My family is of different ethnicities, including the Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba.

As I shall ensure equity in my government, the Nigerian people will consequently completely benefit from my admirable aims. What he said.

