2023: The G-5 Were Only Seeking Appointments & Protection, That’s Why They Didn’t Support Me- Atiku

The presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has revealed why the G-5 governors of his party didn’t support him during the election. According to him, The G-5 sought appointments and protection, which is why they didn’t support me.

The politician made this statement through his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, where he said that the G-5 decision not to support his 2023 presidential bid has nothing to do with patriotism.

In his own words, Atiku Abubakar said “The G-5 governors, including Fayose, refused to join the PDP presidential campaign due to differences with the opposition party after the primary.

“Their decision not to support Atiku was driven by their pursuit of relevance, appointments, and protection from prosecution, rather than patriotism. Nigerians should not be deceived. This is the state they have transformed the country into, which explains their belief that Nigeria requires an average mad person”

Source: The Sun paper

StepDee (

)