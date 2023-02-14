2023: “The bullion van of politics” is being played by the APC and PDP, says Ezeife.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the upcoming presidential election on February 25th, the former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, is a Nigerian politician who was elected governor of Anambra State in Nigeria from January 1992 to November 1993 during the Nigerian Third Republic. “The bullion van of politics” is being played by the APC and PDP, says Ezeife.

According to him, APC and PDP played bullion van politics, and what we’re saying is that enough is enough; they should go and rest; those two parties should be disbanded, and we Nigerians should be looking forward to two or three parties—not PDP, not APC, and not any old party that contains people without conscience.

However, Peter obi seems to be the one rightfully grave of president, and it is not just a matter of justice, equity, and fairness; it is a matter of intelligence, capacity, and humility; everything that is good for a country we have in him, so it is not a matter of preaching this one to others; everyone should preach it to himself.

He further stated, “I found myself as a humble man when I was governor, but when I left a year after I got to Enugu airport, I saw the present governor.” It was Peter obi, and he was carrying his own luggage, whereas I never carried my luggage when I was governor, so I tell you, I wasn’t as humble as he is in many other ways. “I think we share all this because he is more humble than myself.”

Dear esteemed readers, Please share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post and leave a comment below.

Horlablog (

)