2023: The Best Judgment For The Presidential Result In The Tribunal Is To Rerun The Election-Ayodele

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent post on his TikTok page, shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “I want to advise the news reporter to always report my prophecy as appropriate. So that it will not cause controversy in the nation. Like I earlier stated in my prophecy, I said “The Best Judgment For The Presidential Result In The Tribunal Is To Rerun The Election. But some powers will begin to fight against The RERUN. And this will of course make the rerunning of the 2023 presidential election difficult.

Speaking further he said ” The ruling party will stand technically, spiritually, financially, economically, and by every other means to defend its victory. Except if otherwise, God intervened.

