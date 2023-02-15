This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Tee Mac Explains Why He is Supporting the LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

The in-law of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, Tee Mac has revealed why he is supporting the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Tee Mac, in a recent interview with Pat Utomi and Onyeka Onwenu, revealed how Obi was there for a popular singer’s family, Christy Essien-Igbokwe when she died.

He also said that, he received a call from Obi, who was the Governor of Anambra State at the time, asking him to be a part of her funeral arrangements.

However, the LP presidential candidate at the time gave ten plots of land and ten million dollars.

Besides, Tinubu’s in-law stated that he has never met anyone as down-to-earth and supportive of the entertainment industry as Obi.

Tee Mac said all these, days after he was spotted in Obi’s presidential campaign in Lagos State. What do you think about this?

Is he supporting The Labour Party presidential candidate because of the love and assistance he offered a long time ago?

Peter Obi sent a private jet to pick up the body and also spent three days with them, Tee Mac says.

