This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Styles Unique To Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso

Symbols are instruments used by political parties or politicians to communicate and is sometimes adopted by their followers as a form of political support.

In Nigeria, since the first republic, some politicians and leaders of political groups have created their own recognizable styles and sometimes as a way to promote their respective interests or represent their ideals.

The first Premier of the Western Region and leader of Action Group, Obafemi Awolowo was known for his thick circular rimmed spectacles and the iconic “fez cap” that some of his loyalists eventually adopted.

Daily Trust profiles a few of the presidential candidates with distinctive dressing senses as the February 25 election approaches nearer.

Tinubu’s “infinity” caps

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State and the APC contender, is one of the presidential hopefuls whose piece of clothing is immediately recognisable and acts as his political emblem.

He wears a cap distinct from the late Western Region leader’s and wears circular-rimmed glasses like Awolowo. He wears a bent cap with infinite symbols sewn on it that is related to the Yoruba cultural group.

In the offices of his supporters, there are sculptures and frames in this aesthetic that have been Tinubu’s trademark for decades.

The embroidered infinity sign on the cap, according to Tinubu, represents “a broken shackle depicting freedom.”

He once remarked on it by saying, “Philosophically, it is my belief and faith in education, in fighting for freedom. A shackle is broken on my cap. It is liberation. You can’t hold us in servitude any longer because the shackle has been broken. You have removed the chains of destitution, ignorance, and illness.

“You get the ability to raise people’s standard of living. It has been and will continue to be my guiding principle. The emblem of my workplace is Freedom House. The freedom of man is everything to me. I fight against injustice on the streets, he continued.

Many of Tinubu’s supporters also don traditional Yoruba bent hats with the emblem to demonstrate their support for his leadership principles, particularly during his campaign rallies.

Peter Obi’s black outfits

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s nominee for president, has likewise developed a signature look because to his apparent preference for wearing all black.

Obi started wearing black clothing when he was the governor of Anambra State, according to research, although he also occasionally dons other mostly-dark colours like brown and navy blue.

Additionally, it has been noted that his propensity for donning all-black attire at public events has increased since announcing his intention to run for president in 2023.

Some have suggested that his choice of colour could be compared to his well-known frugalness.

However, he claimed in an interview from 2021 that he preferred to wear black shoes because “it fits practically all the colours.”

“Every time my wife and I go out, I can see how stressed she is. Where are my red shoes, where is this, where is that, she would shout at everyone. She’s merely trying to match this to that for an evening out. She occasionally asked if I had seen her red sneakers. She would be worn out and drained by the time she leaves and returns.

This is why he always wore black shoes: “It saves me so much stress and goes with practically all the colours,” he said.

Some of his admirers, known as “Obidients,” have also been observed attending events dressed all in black as a sign of solidarity.

Kwankwaso’s red caps

On May 29, 2011, thousands of people wearing spotless white outfits and red caps flooded Kano city’s streets while joyously singing compliments of the state’s then-governor-elect, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, who was set to be sworn in.

Kwankwaso and his then-deputy Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje joined thousands of other supporters in donning red caps and white robes at Sani Abacha Stadium, the location of the inauguration, turning the area into a sea of red and white.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement, also known as the Red Cap Revolution, was officially launched when the governor issued an order after the inauguration instructing both his officials and supporters to wear the iconic red cap as a dress code.

The red cap was more than simply a symbol to Kwankwaso and his supporters; it represented a moral code and a way of life.

Since he was elected governor, Kwankwaso’s red headgear has served as both his personal political emblem and a mark of allegiance among his supporters, known as Kwankwasiyya.

In Kano, wearing a red cap has become a common way to show support for Kwankwaso or his political views.

Additionally, during Kwankwaso, various infrastructure development projects were completed in the state, including bridges and government structures, which were painted red to symbolise the Kwankwasiyya rule.

Additionally, it is stated that anytime a movement member burns their red cap, it represents their departure from the movement.

Some Kwankwasiyya members who chose to join Ganduje after the breakdown between Kwankwaso and Ganduje were seen in viral videos burning their red caps.

Atiku’s ‘Damanga’ caps

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, has only been seen wearing a common northern Nigerian cap known as a “Damanga,” despite not having a particularly distinctive appearance or political symbol like Tinubu, Obi, or Kwankwaso.

Atiku has worn a variety of outfits since first becoming known in the Nigerian political scene until his time serving as vice president under the former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, but he has maintained his apparent affinity for Damanga caps, which come in a variety of hues and patterns.

Content created and supplied by: Lukundu (via 50minds

News )

#Styles #Unique #Tinubu #Obi #Atiku #Kwankwaso2023: Styles Unique To Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso Publish on 2023-01-21 12:54:36