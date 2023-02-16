2023: States In Southeast That Will Vote Massively For Tinubu- Ayodele Arise Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, A Chieftain Of The All Progressive Congress (APC) Senator Ayodele Arise in an interview has revealed that States in Southeast that will vote massively for the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. He claimed that two states that will vote massively for APC are Imo and Ebonyi

The Senator made this statement during an interview with Tribune paper, where he said that the only region Tinubu will not get 80% vote is Southwest because of Peter Obi

In his own words, Ayodele Arise said ” In the South-East, as committed as the average Igbo person is, they want to vote for Obi but, there are states in the South-East that will outright vote APC. Imo is possible; Ebonyi is very possible”

Source: Extracted From The Tribune paper

