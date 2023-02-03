NEWS

2023: ‘ SouthWest will produce Buhari successor, we are not bastards ‘- Tinubu says

Photo File: Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has revealed that the South West geopolitical zone would produce Nigeria’s next president in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

He made this known during a campaign rally held in Osun State of recent, stressing that the country’s current challenges of fuel scarcity and new Naira notes policy would not stop citizens from voting him as the president.

The Former Lagos State governor said: ” We collaborated with the North to elect a president of the Northern origin. This time, we at the Southwest would succeed them. Nobody smashes the seed from a palm nut by being gentlemanly. We are not bastards, we were the ones that put them there and we will succeed them. If you say you want to frustrate us, we have come a long way and no matter what you do, we will remain steadfast”.

