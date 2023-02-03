2023: Southwest Not Bastards, We’ll Succeed Buhari – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu has insisted that Southwest people are not bastards and must succeed Buhari.

NewsOnline reports that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has insisted that the Southwest would produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

This online newspaper understands that Bola Tinubu claimed that the Southwest supported the North to produce a president, hence the region would succeed Buhari in February.

ALSO: El-Rufai Counts Peter Obi Out Of Presidential Election, Calls Him Nollywood Actor

He spoke during his presidential campaign rally in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Tinubu said the fuel and currency scarcity would not stop Nigerians from voting him as president come February 25.

“We collaborated with the North to elect a president of the Northern extraction; this time, we (Southwest) will succeed them.

“Nobody smashes the seed from a palm nut by being gentlemanly. We are not bastards. We were the ones that put them there and we will be the ones to succeed them.

“If you say you want to frustrate us, we have come a long way and no matter what you do, we will remain steadfast. We are grateful for the way you trooped out for us”, he said.

Related