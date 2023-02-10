This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: South Western States Bola Tinubu May Likely Lose Based On Recent Projection By Nextier Poll

With just few days remaining before the 2023 presidential election will be conducted, a recent poll has projected the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu to lose in some south western states despite coming from the region.

According to the poll released by Nextier on Sunday, the former Lagos state governor is projected to lose five out of the six south western states to his adversaries like Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

While Bola Tinubu is expected to win in Ondo state with 47.6% of votes cast expected to go his way, he is expected to lose in Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and even Lagos state where he once served as a governor.

Bola Tinubu is expected to lose Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun and Oyo state to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi while he may also lose Osun state to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Surprisingly, the only state where Bola Tinubu is expected to win in the south west, is Ondo state which is under the leadership of an APC governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Photo credit: Nextier (Twitter)

While many may argue the legitimacy of this poll since Bola Tinubu is from the south west, it should be noted that 3000 respondents were involved in the poll with a confidence interval of 95 percent and a very low margin of error placed at 2%.

