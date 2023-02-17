This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: South-West PDP Backs Atiku After Wike, Makinde, Ortom, Other G5 Governors Defiance

The South-West caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party has declared its willingness to work toward Atiku Abubakar’s victory in the presidential election scheduled for February 25.

This comes just 24 hours after the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, stated that the G-5 governors had crossed the Rubicon and were no longer interested in negotiating peace with the PDP national leadership. Wike stated that, contrary to claims that the G-5 governors were working at cross-purposes, the group had remained intact and their influence will be felt after the February 25 presidential election.

Thursday in Port Harcourt, the state capital of Rivers, the governor made this claim during a press conference. However, following a meeting of the party’s zonal strategic committee hosted by the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, in Ede, Osun State, the group stated in a communiqué obtained in Osogbo on Friday their intention to intensify campaigning for Atiku in every part of the region to ensure his election victory.

Dr. Eddy Olafeso, Ondo State Chairman, Mr. Fatai Adams, Ekiti State Caretaker Chairman, Mr. Sadiq Obanoyen, Osun State Caretaker Chairman, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, Ogun State Chairman, Mr. Sikirulai Ogundele, Lagos State Chairman, Mr. Philip Awoji, and Mr. Femi Babalola, representing Oyo State, signed the communique

The party warned against any sort of anti-party activities in the region and urged its members to reinforce the mobilization cord in preparation for the general elections.

