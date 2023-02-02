This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Some Of The APC Members May Be Working For Candidates I Consider Weak Like Atiku- Fani-Kayode

Ahead of the February 25th presidential election, the spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has alleged that some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, are likely working for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

The former aviation minister made this disclosure on Channels Television’s special election programme, “The 2023 Verdict” on Wednesday, Channels Television reported.

Femi Fani-Kayode said: “My own view is that some are but I don’t see how that is going to go well, given the fact that the opposition is so weak. I’m saying that some of them(APC members) may be working for candidates I consider weak like Atiku.”

Speaking further, he made it known that all these distractions are very disturbing, noting that they are working hard, but people are working night and day in order to create obstacles on their path to make sure that this transition does not go smoothly.

On Governor El-Rufai’s earlier claim that there are some elements in the Presidential Villa seeking the defeat of the party’s flag bearer in this month’s poll, Fani-Kayode claimed that the reason for all that is happening currently is to enrage not just the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, but the political class.

He went further and stated it clearly that no matter what the so-called elements do, Bola Tinubu will prevail and will be elected president.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Information Source: Channels Television.

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp150 (via 50minds

News )

#APC #Members #Working #Candidates #Weak #Atiku #FaniKayode2023: Some Of The APC Members May Be Working For Candidates I Consider Weak Like Atiku- Fani-Kayode Publish on 2023-02-02 15:36:19