This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Some Northern States that might not favour Atiku Abubakar according to report by Nextier poll

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, has been predicted to lose some states in the country’s north despite being from there with the 2023 presidential election only a few days away.

According to a poll conducted by Nextier and released on Sunday, the former vice president could lose up to 12 states in the region.

The former vice president is predicted to lose in the north-western states of Jigawa, Zamfara, Kaduna, and maybe Kano. Former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso is anticipated to win the election in Kano state, which will be hotly contested by the PDP, APC, and NNPP.

Nasir El-Rufai, the APC governor of Kaduna state, is also a significant figure in Bola Tinubu’s campaign, therefore Atiku Abubakar would find it challenging to win the state. In Jigawa, 12.9% in Kano, 29% in Kaduna, and 39.1% in Zamfara state, Atiku Abubakar is predicted to receive the most votes, according to the poll.

However, in the northeastern region of the nation, Atiku Abubakar, who is predicted to win just two states, is predicted to lose in Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, and Yobe states.

In Benue state, Kogi state, Kwara state, and Nasarawa state, according to projections for the results of the elections in the north-central zone, Atiku Abubakar is expected to finish last.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is predicted to perform far better than him in both Benue and Nasarawa states, where he is not only predicted to lose.

What’s your opinion on this?

Content created and supplied by: Jesusbabe (via 50minds

News )

#Northern #States #favour #Atiku #Abubakar #report #Nextier #poll2023: Some Northern States that might not favour Atiku Abubakar according to report by Nextier poll Publish on 2023-02-11 13:07:07