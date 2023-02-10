2023: Some Igbos Are Still Considering Whether To Vote For Peter Obi Or Not- Ike Nwachukeu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It has been revealed that some Igbos are still debating whether or not to vote for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, despite Nwachukwu, a retired army officer and Nigerian politician who has served twice as Foreign Minister of Nigeria, calling on those who are interested in the election to rise up and join the fight to rescue Nigeria ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Yesterday in Lagos, during a memorial service for the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, he gave this statement, in which he praised Obiozor for being a man of integrity who was never afraid to tell it how it was.

Ike Nwachukeu said that several Igbo are still on the fence about whether or not to vote for Obi, and he called on those people to help save Nigeria by voting for Obi.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, in his own homage, said that Peter Obi should not suffer financially because he has the Igbo’s support.

