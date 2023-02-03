2023: ‘ Some forces want Atiku to succeed Buhari ‘, Afenifere leader reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Afenifere has revealed that some individuals are planning to elect Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the successor President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Photo File: Buhari (left) and Atiku (right)

He recently disclosed this at Abuja, expressing optimism that Mr. Peter Obi CON of the Labour Party would win the election.

The Afenifere leader said: ” They do not want to leave office, I am saying it openly here. It is not a joke that they want to hasten the election. Right now they are planning to vote for Atiku, they want another Northerner to succeed President Buhari. How they want to do it, I do not know but we must all be prepared for war. You must be prepared for post – election. Have it at the back of your mind that Obi must be declared president“.

