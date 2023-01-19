2023: Seyi Tinubu Reacts As He Was Accused Of Offering Donations Because Of The Election

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Moments ago, the son of Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu took to his verified Instagram page to share some photos from his visit to hospital patients in Borno State. While sharing the photos, Seyi Tinubu revealed that they donated some items to the hospital such as some medical supplies, ambulance and drugs. They also purchased medications for patients who couldn’t afford it.

He also revealed they’ve visited FCT and some other states in Nigeria on their medical outreach.

The photos were welcomed by mixed reactions as some applauded his efforts while some gave other opinions.

However, a comment from a lady got the attention of Seyi Tinubu after she faulted his medical outreach by saying that it was inspired by the coming election.

She wrote;

“We are not moved, if you had done this before now maybe it would have made more sense to us”.

In response to the comment, Seyi Tinubu claimed that he has been offering aide to the needy for years before now with the evidence on his page.

He wrote;

“Why don’t you go through my page properly before deciding to place judgement. Facts and information are offered in plane site but instead you waste your data writing this. I have been giving back to the communities for years and so has my NGO. Go and Verify”.

